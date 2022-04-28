news, local-news,

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from this weekend on Failford Road. Transport for NSW will continue night work from Sunday, May 1 including road widening, drainage improvements and intersection upgrades between the Pacific Highway and Tipton Place. To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out from 6pm to 5am Sunday to Friday. This night work is expected to be complete in four weeks, weather permitting. Single lane and shoulder closures with stop/slow traffic arrangements and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. This may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/e0fbd8c3-484c-44cc-9cc2-afb0116e0b67.jpg/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg