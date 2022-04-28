news, local-news,

Fifteen-year-old Forster swimmer, Joel Fleming has returned from the Australian age swimming championships with a coveted gold medal. Joel was a member of the winning Swimming NSW relay team. He was one of 16 swimmers from Swimming North Coast who competed in 43 events across the seven day event, held at the Adelaide Aquatic Centre earlier this month. One of the biggest sporting events on the swimming calendar, the championships attracts athletes from across the country. Some events had 200 swimmers Joel also came eighth in the 50 metres freestyle and 10th in the 100 metres freestyle finals. Also performing well were 16-year-old Macksville swimmer, Bailey Whitton who placed eighth in the 100 metres butterfly and 14th in the 50 metres butterfly B-final; 16-year-old Lilly Geddes from Trinity Lismore was eighth in the 800 metres freestyle. Fellow Trinity team-member, 15-yearold Bella Teale placed 13th in the 100 metre backstroke B-final, while Alastar Miller from Alstonville came 19th in the 50 metre butterfly B-final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9646b4bc-2982-4334-b4b6-00dbb84cce95.JPG/r475_494_3781_2362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg