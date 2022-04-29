news, local-news,

From bone carving to stained glass and leadlighting, from wood turning to fibre and yarn crafts, the Manning Made Artisan Fair has more than 50 artisans and craftspeople lined up to offer unique gifts for yourself or others, or inspire you to dare something different. Organised by the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group, the event will offer entertainment by the Gymaroos and musical acts, food and drink, and a number of participants will be demonstrating their craft. Coming this year for the first time is Merryn Stow, who has a long history in the production of pieces in leadlight, copper foiling and mosaic. Merryn has produced works on commission for churches, private homes and businesses and is dedicated in her pursuit of new and innovative designs. She loves running classes for women and helping them develop in confidence to produce creative works of art. Among the 50 plus stall holders coming this year to Manning Made are the Forster Wood Gallery, Rock in a Sock, Susie Oldfield, and Jillian Oliver who will return with Art and Soul. Manning Made Artisan Fair is on this Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at Taree PCYC on Commerce Street, from 10am to 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/bdb2d8a7-b839-4c61-bb9f-05799a3583ac.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg