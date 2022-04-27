Community conversations in Nabiac

MidCoast Council senior staff members will visit Nabiac tomorrow, Thursday, April 28 as part of its first round of community conversations for 2022. According to a council spokesperson, the visit will provide residents with a great opportunity to speak directly with council staff and elected councillors about issues affecting the neighbourhood, find out about local projects and ask questions. The event will be held from 6-8pm at the showground hall, while meetings will also be held at: Hallidays Point, Tuesday, May 10, 8-8pm, Kranky Goat, 61 The Boulevard, Tallwoods Country Club; Tea Gardens, Thursday, May 12, 6-8pm, Baptist church; Forster, Tuesday, May 17, 6-8pm, Club Forster Stroud, Wednesday, May 18, 6-8pm, School of Arts; Coolongolook, Tuesday, May 31, 6-8pm, memorial hall, and Bulahdelah, Thursday, June 2, 6-8pm, school of arts. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
