Chilled out Tilly needs a family

This chilled out feline is Tilly. She is about five-years-old and, as you can see, has a gorgeous brindle coat. Her former owners adopted her from a local vet when she was a kitten. Regretfully they now have to surrender Tilly as they can't care for her anymore. They are heartbroken, but hope she can find a new happy, loving home to be part of. Tilly is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and will cost $50 to adopt, which contributes to her vet fees. She is an indoor cat who loves playing games and responds well to being shown affection. If you would like to meet Tilly please contact the AWL NSW Great Lakes Manning branch cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/209f7954-02ee-4a36-a13c-6e19bcf0e63d.jpg/r0_78_280_236_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg