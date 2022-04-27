news, federal-election,

Community radio station 2BOB is conducting a public Meet the Candidates evening in the Manning Entertainment Centre on Thursday, May 12 at 7pm. All the eight nominating candidates for Lyne have been invited to attend this free community event which 2BOB Radio will be recording for later broadcast and streaming. An independent candidate, Joanne Pearce drew the top position in the ballot draw for the Federal election in the Lyne electorate, held at the Taree electoral office last Friday, April 22. The ballot order is as follows:

