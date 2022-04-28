news, local-news,

Bob Mackinnon has penned a heartwarming account of his mum, Betty, who turns 100 years next month. My mum, Betty has been a stalwart for me all my life. She has been a great mum. She always encouraged my sister and I to do what we wanted in life to improve our education and life experiences, Bob says. "She had me taught piano from when I was about nine years old, and that became a major advantage to me later in life as I played piano and organ for several years at many clubs and pubs around Sydney, earning enough money to learn to fly, which became my profession for more than 40 years as an international airline pilot. "Both mum and my dad visited me many times during my flying career in North Queensland and Papua New Guinea, often flying with me to many parts of South East Asia and beyond. "She was a great sportswoman playing tennis and golf and she encouraged us to play sports. "She was also a prolific artist and was Great Lakes Art Society president for many years, successfully organising the building of the society's current centre. "She had exhibits of her work displayed overseas in London, Paris and New York. "When we were both quite young, she went to work at an insurance company and worked from 10am-2pm a few days a week so she was always home when we finished school. "She was a very good driver; my dad made her change a tyre before he would let her learn to drive. "She managed a whole driving career without any penalties. "She gave her licence away about five years ago and sold her 20-year-old car with only 10,000 kilometres on it as she was limited to staying home at that time having spent many years looking after my father with his failing health. "My dad passed away about nine years ago and she asked me to come and stay with her. As I had retired at that stage, I moved to Forster to stay with her and have been her carer since then. "I was born when she was 21, It is quite something to have a 100-year-old mum, when you are nearly 80." Born and educated in Sydney, Betty used her natural artistic talents in a number of areas, initially designing clothes and fabrics, restoring and redecorating old house. Her talents extended onto the sporting field, playing golf, tennis and ten pin bowling for NSW. She also was an accomplished pianist. As a world traveller, Betty visited many of the great art galleries, later rekindling her love of art and in particular her painting. To her, painting is an expression of inner self and the feeling of creating a picture is one of the most rewarding and exciting experiences. "It completely takes over," she said. "When I'm painting, I'm on another plane - to me it's an all-consuming passion, an escape from the horrors and traumas of this world." She likes to use all mediums as she feels the subject dictates the medium to use. From 1992 to 1994 she was Great Lakes Art Society president which has 180 members and is very strong in the North Coast area. Betty is a member of all local art groups and societies including the Taree Regional Gallery. During her career she has been involved in many exhibitions ranging from solo and group exhibitions in Australia, Paris 1997 and New York 1998 - she has received many awards, commendations and commissions for her works, many of which are found in private collections, both in Australia and overseas. In 2001, Betty received a Commonwealth Recognition Award for Senior Australians for Service to the Community, then in 2003 she received the Centenary of Federation Medal for Service to Art through the Great Lakes Art Society. She likes to use all mediums as she feels the subject dictates the medium to use.

