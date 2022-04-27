Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services welcomes two new Cultural Support Officers, with Andrew Fair and Taylor Cutmore-Smith joining the BACS Carer Support Team. Andrew and Taylor will be working with young people in out of home care, in partnership with their families to identify their cultural needs. BACS says it is important for their Aboriginal children to know their culture and understand where they come from so, they can develop a sense of belonging. Connection to family, community, culture, language and country supports our individual wellbeing, belonging and overall identity. The Cultural Support Officers will gather information and compile it into a cultural plan. The cultural plan is a living document that the children will build on throughout their life's journey. Their young people are also immersed in cultural activities and events such as NAICOC week, that will help educate them in the ways of their people. There is also learning about the dreaming, the creator beings, and the stories of their Ancestors. Stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. Their young people are the future, Elders of tomorrow and keepers of knowledge. Aboriginal Australia is made up of many diverse groups including the Torres Strait Islands which have their own distinct cultural. Knowing one's connections to Country helps them to identify who they are and how they fit within community. Cultural Plans are compulsory for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in OOHC and there are specific legislative requirements. The Assimilation Policy saw many families torn apart and many never found their way home. BACS say that we need to do our utmost to ensure that that never happens again. Our young people need to be protected and if they do enter the OOHC system we need to support them to know their family and to find their way home. Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services are committed to working with the Aboriginal and wider Communities to provide quality out of home care services for children and young people in line with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principals for children and young people who are unable to live with their birth families.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/4e705c44-dfb6-449d-8978-576cbc0f4f18.jpg/r0_777_3024_2486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services welcomes two new Cultural Support Officers

Taylor Cutmore-Smith and Andrew Fair will be working with young people in out of home care, in partnership with their families to identify their cultural needs. Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services welcomes two new Cultural Support Officers, with Andrew Fair and Taylor Cutmore-Smith joining the BACS Carer Support Team. Andrew and Taylor will be working with young people in out of home care, in partnership with their families to identify their cultural needs. BACS says it is important for their Aboriginal children to know their culture and understand where they come from so, they can develop a sense of belonging. Connection to family, community, culture, language and country supports our individual wellbeing, belonging and overall identity. The Cultural Support Officers will gather information and compile it into a cultural plan. The cultural plan is a living document that the children will build on throughout their life's journey. Their young people are also immersed in cultural activities and events such as NAICOC week, that will help educate them in the ways of their people.

There is also learning about the dreaming, the creator beings, and the stories of their Ancestors. Stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. Their young people are the future, Elders of tomorrow and keepers of knowledge. Aboriginal Australia is made up of many diverse groups including the Torres Strait Islands which have their own distinct cultural. Knowing one's connections to Country helps them to identify who they are and how they fit within community. Cultural Plans are compulsory for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in OOHC and there are specific legislative requirements. The Assimilation Policy saw many families torn apart and many never found their way home. BACS say that we need to do our utmost to ensure that that never happens again. Our young people need to be protected and if they do enter the OOHC system we need to support them to know their family and to find their way home. Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services are committed to working with the Aboriginal and wider Communities to provide quality out of home care services for children and young people in line with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principals for children and young people who are unable to live with their birth families. Our children will not be on this journey alone; we will walk beside and support them every step of the way. Biripi Aboriginal Children's Services SHARE