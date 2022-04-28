news, local-news,

FORSTER-Tuncurry will now tackle Wauchope at the Harry Elliott Oval in the revamped opening round of the Group Three Rugby League season on Saturday, May 7. This follows a decision to delay the start of the competition a week. The season was originally to get underway this weekend, however, continued wet weather and resulting closed fields has impacted all clubs. Clubs met to discuss the matter at the competition's season launch, held at the Wingham Services Club, last Friday night, April 22. However, Group Three chairman, Wayne Bridge warned fields would need to be open before football could start. He pointed out that councils control the majority of grounds. Group Three covers three local government areas - Mid-Coast, Port Macquarie Hastings and Kempsey Shire. Going into last weekend only two grounds, the Elliott Oval and Wauchope, were open. Earlier this week group chief executive officer, Mal Drury said the games scheduled for this weekend would now be played as round 14 on August 20-21, with the semi-finals to start on August 27. Grand final day will now be Saturday, September 17. Hawks captain-coach, Nathan Campbell said at the season launch that the wet weather woes have been frustrating, with the club being forced to cancel a number of trial games.

