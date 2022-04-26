news, local-news,

A motorcycle safety awareness campaign will be launched early next month. Joe Rider will be held across the Mid-Coast region and beyond from Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 6. "Our aim is to encourage drivers to always look out for motorcycles," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said. "Better awareness means less SMIDSY - 'Sorry mate I didn't see you'. "Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, so we need to look out for them, especially at roundabouts and intersections. "Being in a crash may more easily result in serious injury or death because riders don't have the same protection as car or truck drivers. "Helping motorcyclists Ride to Live is all about good driving habits, checking blind spots, and using side and rear vision mirrors." During the five-day campaign MidCoast Council is offering motorists and their passengers the opportunity to win shop local vouchers just by spotting a rider wearing the bright yellow Joe Rider vest. Now in its 14th year, councils from Singleton, Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Maitland and Cessnock also participate in the campaign "May will be a big month for road safety", Mr Dimarco said. "We'll also be launching National Road Safety Week on Thursday, May 12 in the MidCoast Council, Yalawanyi Ganya car park. "And we'll be asking everyone in the community to take the online road safety pledge. "So look out for upcoming news of our exciting launch, with emergency service personnel and vehicles present." For more information on the campaign and the competition, visit Road safety programs - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/4912a5de-b62d-4903-82d7-87ee2061a1dc.jpg/r0_112_459_371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg