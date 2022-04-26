news, local-news,

In Brisbane, there is an institution, a pub referred to as "the Brekky", an alias of the Breakfast Creek Hotel. For some decades it was, and probably still is, famous. In Forster-Tuncurry, there is a similar terminology for the Bellevue Hotel. They say of it, always in gratitude: "See you at the Belly" as if it were as famous as a unified conglomerate of the Great Lakes' police station, ambulance station and fire station, all rolled into one, a communal meeting place for all. It is to be found in main street, Tuncurry. It certainly will be for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, the rugby union club of the Lower Mid North Coast region, for at least the next year as the club's major sponsor. Dolphins' club president, Ben Manning, welcomed the Belly's involvement, declaring: "We're delighted to be involved with the 'Belly'. "It was time we moved on," he said. "The Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club was a splendid sponsor for us, but we felt it was time for a change." Prudes may frown, but drinking is legal, providing it is in moderation. So, players and supporters, wear your green and gold jumper with pride in the Belly. And, players, past, present and future, get serious, start training again under coach Ron McCarthy on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm And, as always, play hard, play fair and play to win, and drink with discretion, as you did in claiming seven premierships in 15 winters from 2008. It was splendid to have two of the club's premiership forwards, Chris Edwards and Scott Bradbrook, return to the clubhouse at Peter Barclay Field last week to welcome newcomer, Blake McNeill and celebrate the approaching 2022 season of the Kennards Hire Lower MNC premiership. Retired players are the backbone of all football clubs. The Dolphins' first game of the premiership will be against the Manning River Ratz less than three weeks away on May 14 at home at Barclay Field, Tuncurry. But players are needed, those especially in long-term, off-season holidays, to resume training. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/001f4ee8-86f1-4117-bd15-eb6a847b1699.JPG/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg