A young boy injured in an accident on the Pacific Highway near Taree yesterday was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Emergency services were called to the single vehicle accident at 8.45am Monday, April 25. It is believed the car left the highway at Glenthorne, south of Taree and crashed down an embankment. The five-year-old boy, who was in a booster seat, sustained possible back injuries. Numerous emergency services attended including NSW Police, NSW Fire and Rescue, local emergency rescue organisations and multiple NSW Ambulance paramedic units. NSW Ambulance paramedics rendezvoused with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the helicopter critical care medical team at Taree Airport with the child who was further stabilised and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

