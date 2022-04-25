Forster ends season in style

news, local-news,

Dressed up in style, Forster Surf Life Saving Club members today, Monday, April 25 marked the end of the 2021-22 beach patrol season with a 'formal' run-swim-run event on Anzac Day. Club participants adorned in their finest ball gowns, dresses, lacey frills and bowties graced Forster Main Beach to mark the last of 103 duties, each of four hours duration, and more than 1000 hours of volunteer protection of beach goers by the 81 active members. Patrols will re-commence on Saturday, September 23, 2022. The event was followed by festivities on the clubhouse balcony. Club president, John Quinn, who was also the captain of the final patrol, said the event had become part of end-of-season celebrations. "Everyone who attends participates in good humour as we send off the season," he said. "We also know we are sending off retiring and re-locating members and, of course, we are sending off the current building with its demolition and exciting replacement about to commence." Beach goers are reminded, during the patrol off-season, to swim on beaches in the company of adults where others are about to keep watch over you. The safest places to swim are where waves are breaking as the deceivingly calmer waters can be locations of rip currents. Swimmers in difficulty should raise a hand above their head as, if no-one can see you, no-one can save you. If swimmers find they are being taken seaward, they should remain calm and swim sideways, parallel to the shoreline, to escape a rip. Once out of a rip, the breaking waves can be used to return to the beach. Safety-wise, SLSA rates Forster beach on the boundary between least hazardous and mildly hazardous. Under normal conditions, it is free from rips but when waves are larger a rip scenario can develop which produces problems for waders, children on floating devices and 'toe-dippers'. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/2cc16924-bf0d-492a-b3ed-3bbb1ad5eec6_rotated_270.jpg/r0_194_480_465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg