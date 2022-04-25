news, local-news,

A call for assistance to Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry from an eight metre sailing vessel became a multi marine agency effort. Just after 3.30pm on Saturday, April 23, Marine Rescue received the plea for help after the vessel began taking on water while moored at the courtesy swing moorings off Tuncurry Two people were on-board the boat, which was taking water faster than the vessel's pumps could alleviate. Rescue Forster 20, which was assigned to assist the distressed vessel and determined a leaking propeller shaft gland was the problem. At the same time the crew prepared to move the vessel to shallow water, or the Tuncurry slipway if necessary, while Marine Rescue base contacted Maritime NSW for additional help. Community co-operation continued as Reel Ocean Adventures vessel Illusion and Surf Life Saving rescue assets - which were on the water supporting a paddling event - offered assistance. Illusion operator Phil Gogerly ferried Nick Richards from Maritime NSW and his equipment (including scuba gear and necessary tools) to the distressed vessel and then stood-by to offer further help. According to Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry Facebook page, accounts from the Marine Rescue crew on scene testify to Nick's expert skills in rectifying the leak from within the vessel and preventing it from sinking. "As flooding was brought under control Forster 20 released the rafting lines and all personnel and assisting vessels were stood down." Forster 20 was crewed by Bruce Findlay, Peter Mouwen and Mark Breen, while base communications were handled by Daniel Matthews.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/e07f9f20-04f9-4eec-97ff-d5b3dad88f0b.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg