Following near perfect conditions for this year's dawn service at Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry, the annual march got off to a wet start. However, the light showers did little to dampen the spirits of approximately 150 marchers and the appreciation from hundreds of spectators who clapped and cheered their returned and serving armed personnel heroes. Following a short march down Manning Street, a commemorative service was held at Lone Pine Memorial Park. At the dawn service, chaplain Daryl Moran said: As our shadows gather and depart today, as another sun rises and we think of the sacrifice and legend of a far away time and place where our nation's fighting spirit was birthed and galvanised, never to be forgotten. "Today, this dawn signifieds once more we will remember them. "You are here as one because you concur, the exploits of the Anzac which forever joins al the people of Australia and New Zealand will not be allowed to pass from memory into forgotten history as long as we stand side-by-side and encourage our children to do likewise."

