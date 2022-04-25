news, local-news,

SOUTH Australian paddler Cory Hill completed the double in his ocean ski by winning the challenging 20km Shaw and Partners Forster Ocean Classic from Elizabeth Beach round Cape Hawke and through to Forster Main Beach. The previous day he took out the Nine Mile challenge from Black Head to Forster Main. As with the Nine Mile, Hill dominated racing and was masterful in the tricky conditions that varied from a one metre plus swell out the back of the Cape through to a relatively calm final 8km to the finish. Hill crossed in 1h31m39s, nearly two minutes in front of second placegetter, Perth's Michael Booth (1h33m24s), with Tasmania's Tom Norton third (1h33m55s). A field of 150 contested the classic. Hill led from the start, initially with Sam Norton by his side for the first 6kms. As Hobart's Norton dropped off the pace slightly, his brother Tom, the defending champion, moved into second, pressuring Hill for the next 9kms. But at the 15km mark, Hill broke away and paddled his way into Forster Main Beach in control of the race. It was a winning weekend for Hill, who relished the tricky conditions as they played to his endurance strengths. After an elbow injury prevented him from entering the series round two, Hill banked the points and prizemoney in win the Forster round and will get a big boost to his rankings in the championship. "It was a really tough couple of days here in Forster, Friday with the Nine Mile and Saturday with the 20km race, so really stoked with my two wins," Hill said. "I loved the racing and look forward to next year. It's just such a beautiful place to paddle.'' "It was a really tough race today and there was a lot of speed of the start. There were a lot of good paddlers up the front and I found myself in the lead with Sam Norton, and about 7kms in, Tom Norton came on up and we got away a bit. "At 15km in I slowly made a little break, got away and that last 5kms coming into the beautiful beach here at Forster was really quite tricky, but I'm really happy with the wins." RELATED: Nine Mile wins for Cory Hill and Danielle McKenzie COVID a concern by Norton still confident Central Coast's Jemma Smith was the star of the show in the women's race, defending her 2021 win in the Forster Ocean Classic with a start to finish dominance. Smith completed the 20km journey in 1h46m.24s. Hanna Minogue came in second with Hannah Sculley third. Nine Mile winner, Danielle McKenzie, withdrew from the race earlier in morning due to illness. "It was a pretty tricky race out there today actually - it was very bumpy and the wind and chop was coming from all different directions,'' Smith said. "For the first 10kms I couldn't see anybody - couldn't see any of the girls and I knew the boys would catch me about halfway. And then they came through the outside, and once they went past, I followed a few of them. But it is such a weird sport like that. You can be racing against so many people, but out there, have absolutely no idea where anyone is for the half race. "But I'm super happy with the win."

