Rock fisher dies after being swept off rocks

A rock fisher has died after being swept off rocks at Seven Mile Beach in Booti Booti National yesterday afternoon, Friday April 22. Emergency services were called to the scene around 3pm following reports two rock fishers were in trouble at the southern end of the beach. The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was not wearing a life vest. Surf Life Saving (SLS) Lower North Coast Branch duty officer was alerted and activated Pacific Palms SLSC callout team, additional duty officers along with lifeguards on duty at nearby Elizabeth Beach. Australian Lifeguard Service lifeguards launched the jetski and the volunteer club callout team launched an IRB. The jetski operator located the first patient in the water. Working with the IRB crew, the unresponsive patient was transferred to the boat and transported to shore to awaiting paramedics, police and SLS duty officers. Paramedics performed CPR and a doctor arrived a short time later aboard the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. However, the patient could not be revived. The second fisherman was able to climb back up the rocks and was assisted by NSW Police. "With the volunteer patrol season ending on Monday, we strongly advise people to head to a patrolled location and please wear a lifejacket if you are fishing," SLS NSW director of lifesaving, Joel Wiseman said. "Our volunteers are out in force over the next three days and our support operations teams are conducting extra roving patrols using jetskis and drones so we are really throwing everything we can at keeping people safe this weekend." To find your nearest patrolled beach, visit www.beachsafe.org.au or download the Beachsafe App.

