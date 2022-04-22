Have a say at Community Conversations with MidCoast Council

news, local-news,

MidCoast Council is encouraging community members to join in council's Community Conversations' program, now underway across the region. Council staff and councillors will visit 16 locations over the coming weeks to learn more about community priorities, provide updates on local projects and answer questions. "We recognise that what's important in one community will be different in another, and our aim through these sessions is to provide a platform for open dialogue that helps us drill down at a very local level," mayor Claire Pontin said. Each conversation will provide the community with an opportunity to share their concerns, ask questions and table ideas. "We are also encouraging community members to register a topic of interest before they attend, this will allow us to ensure we have all the information on hand that matters most to your particular community," Cr Pontin said. Community Conversations will be held at locations from Elands in the north to Tea Gardens in the south and west to Gloucester and Stroud. Conversations scheduled for the coming weeks include: For the full list of Community Conversations, or to lodge a topic of interest, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/communityconversations. RSVPs are not required, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

