THE Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week, featuring two big ocean ski paddling races gets underway today with the Nine Mile from Black Head to Forster Main. Racing starts at 1pm. Theyll back tomorrow at 1pm for the big one - the Forster Ocean Classic, a 20km enduro between Elizabeth and Forster Main. Forsters three-day paddle fest is round three of the national Shaw and Partners Australian Ocean Racing Series and is expected to draw more than 200 competitors from around Australia - men and women aged as young as 15 through to 70 plus. Theyll compete on ocean skis, paddleboards, canoes and SUPS to tackle the seas off Forster in two challenging races, all vying for their slice of the massive $25,000 prize pool. The program started with a free Training with the Stars session presented by FENN skis on Forster Main. Here leading ski paddlers including Jim Walker and Michael Booth, Forster defending champion Jemma Smith, Newport Surf Club stars Zac, Mitch and Jake Morris and world champ Cory Hill traded secrets for the more than 30 plus paddlers in attendance. Some snippets: Control the controllables, suggested Booth. I always give myself the time to get a nice clean start," said Smith. Always watch out for the drone filming from above and smile,'' laughed Walker (aka Hollywood).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/cc38d3aa-f343-4c0d-aeb9-e14f88ec1c52.JPG/r212_421_1805_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg