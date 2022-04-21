Bitou bush spraying commencing in May

news, local-news,

MidCoast Council will commence its annual coastal bitou bush eradication program on May 9. The spraying will be starting at Crowdy Head around to Harrington breakwall, then targeting the following sites along the coast: Boomerang Point, Bald Head, Cellito Beach/Sandbar, Bennetts Beach, Jimmys Beach, Winda Woppa Reserve and Yaccaba. Spraying is expected to take approximately eight weeks. As with last year's program, drones will be used to target bitou bush seedling regrowth particularly in the aftermath of bushfire and floods. "We've used this method of targeted spraying with the drones over the past two years and it's been shown to be effective in minimising regrowth," said Gerard Tuckerman, council's manager of natural systems. Some sites will require partial closure to the public, depending on weather, prevailing winds, and no-fly zones imposed by RAAF Williamtown. "We'll be placing signage in advance of any spraying, as well as notifying residents near any of the target areas. Spraying shouldn't cause too much interference with beach activities, but anyone using the beach on the day should obey signage and any directions from staff on the ground," added Mr Tuckerman. Bitou bush invades native coastal heathlands and dunes. It grows quickly and forms dense hummocks between which coastal breeze is channelled, promoting erosion. Bitou bush also replaces native plants both by direct competition and by altering the soil chemistry, further weakening the structural integrity of our dunes and destroying the complex habitat of native mammals and birds. Infestations can smother sand dune, headland and coastal vegetation communities and many threatened species and plant communities have been affected. The program will be carried out following recommendations contained in the Best Practice Guidelines for Aerial Spraying of Bitou Bush in New South Wales published by the Department of Environment and Conservation and the conditions in the permit issued by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA). This work is funded through the NSW government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund Program and council's contribution to the Regional Weeds Action Plan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/a50ca839-7e92-49a9-9e64-a1556d2dc3df.jpg/r7_54_4019_2321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg