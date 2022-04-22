sport, local-sport,

SOUTHERN United will backup from Tuesday night's Coastal Premier League football 5-2 win against Taree Wildcats to tackle Port United in the match at Dixie Park, Port Macquarie, on Saturday. The victory over Taree was the Ospreys' second in three games. However, coach Jonathon Newman said Port United will present a major challenge while the game will have special significance for two players. "Bayden Schumann and Ethan Perry played for Port United in the CPL in 2020,'' Newman explained. "Port United had a very successful season that year despite the interruptions caused by COVID. I'd say both players were a big part of that. "Beyond that, United have always been a stern test for sides from our town, and there have been some great matches in the past. United have made a very strong start this year.'' Port drew with Coffs Tigers in round one before walloping an understrength Taree in the second round. "Dixie Park is a bit of a fortress for them, so it's up to us to bring our best on the day,'' Newman added. He said that the Ospreys should be close to full strength for Saturday if there are no major injuries from the Tuesday night match. "Blair Smith is unable to travel because of work commitments, Reyne Black is still on his honeymoon, and we do have a couple of players out with COVID,'' Newman said. "My understanding is they'll be available for selection on the weekend though, but its very dependent on how well they are. We've got Chris Kianou still recovering from a knock he took against Coffs United, but otherwise we have a full squad to choose from.'' RELATED: Southern United celebrates first home game with win over Taree Wildcats While the weather has improved, Newman expects the pitch to be heavy on Saturday. "Dixie Park tends to hold a fair bit of water so given the forecast for later this week, it could be a factor,'' he said. "The pitch was heavy for the game against Taree on Tuesday night, so we'll at least be familiar with that type of surface after two matches on the synthetics at Coffs. "Hopefully grounds stay open - the players have really had enough of training indoors, on tennis courts and video sessions.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/0e34858f-5418-45e5-be9a-ec6c609aabd1.jpeg/r0_295_1408_1091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg