SOUTHERN United's highly anticipated first ever home matches in Coastal Premier League football finally got underway on Tuesday night on a heavy track at Boronia Park in front of a large crowd against Taree Wildcats. After a heavy defeat at the hands of Coffs United in the previous round the Ospreys first grade side were eager to make amends in front of a healthy home support. From the outset the home side dominated possession, and it took only 10 minutes for them to open the scoring, with Jake Camilleri on hand to finish from close range after some fine wing play by Nathan Hoffman. It felt like the flood gates could immediately open, but some profligate finishing by the Ospreys as well as a couple of great saves by their goalkeeper allowed Taree to maintain a toehold in the match. It wasn't until the 43rd minute that the home side could breathe a little easier, when Mark Mallia drilled a low right foot drive through a crowd of players and into the back of the net following a Blake Harrison corner. Harrison was the instigator of Southern United's third goal with a very accurate variation from the corner flag, finding Ethan Perry unmarked. Perry smashed a drive which the keeper could only parry straight to Roan Whiteman and the talismanic striker made no mistake in opening his account for his new club. But just when it felt like the home side would put the visitors to the sword, a loose pass in the middle of Taree's half was intercepted by Jackson Witts, and he immediately released Ricky Campbell in behind the Ospreys defence. Campbell rounded Harry Ward at the edge of the penalty area and made the score 3-1. To their credit, the Ospreys lifted after this shock and their pressure on Taree's defence earned them a penalty when Hoffman was felled in the box. Perry then chalked up his first goal for the club with an emphatic spot kick to make the score 4-1. However a lapse of concentration again saw the Wildcats extract maximum reward, with a back pass intended for goalkeeper Ward finding a slow to recover Campbell instead, and he scored his second for the night. The 4-2 scoreline was no real reflection of the Ospreys dominance though, and Reece Hunt made the score more respectable with a fine drive from outside the box to bring up the Osprey's fifth for the night and making the final score Southern United 5 Taree Wildcats 2. "I asked for effort tonight and I got that from the players" SUFC coach Jonathon Newman said "but the celebrations after the game were a bit subdued, which tells me the players are expecting more from themselves, which is great. "This could have been a bit of a banana skin for us, but the players stuck to the task and we got the result we were looking for, and I'm very happy for that. We've got a stern test this weekend against Port United, and we'll need to take this motivation to be better into that match." Reserve grade FROM the outset it was clear that this was another mismatch for the Wildcats as Southern United seized control of the match, dominating possession and creating a slew of scoring chances. It took around 20 minutes for Southern United to open the scoring, with Flynn Parker beating his man on the outside, driving into the penalty area and being felled by Taree's last defender, giving the referee no choice but to award a penalty. Parker was ice-cold from the spot to put the Ospreys in front. Shortly after the home side doubled their lead with a very calm finish by Xavier Robertson-Reynolds, and then almost at the stroke of half time Marley Dunn, returning from injury, tucked away a third after some great lead up play from Nate Deas, Reece Hunt and Tommy Elder. Despite the commanding half time lead, the coaching staff urged the Ospreys to play more expansively, and in the second stanza they did just that. Jay Mallia's first goal for the season was followed quickly by Parker's second, and then a beautiful incisive pass from Hunt gave Liam Simpson his first for the season as well. At 6-0 up the Ospreys had well and truly taken flight, and it wasn't long before Parker completed the club's first ever hat-trick, finishing a sweeping five pass move that began at the edge of the home side's penalty area. Skipper Jarrod Naylor was next on the scoresheet, finishing a great cutback from Robertson-Reynolds, who was set free down the right flank by stand-in keeper Ashton Drinkwater. Dan Mansour added a ninth goal for the home side in his first appearance for the club, and the full time whistle blew shortly after that. Southern United 9 Taree Wildcats 0.

