FOR the second successive year Black Head Longboarders will raise funds for LifeLine Midcoast when The Boardwalk is conducted at Black Head Surf Club on Sunday, April 24. "We invite surfing enthusiasts and general public to come along, support the surfing culture and promote mental health awareness,'' club president Halle Ford said. The Boardwalk will feature a display of old/retro surfboards, including shortboards, longboards and everything in between, all owned by members of the community. It'll be a gold coin donation to enter while there will be other fundraising activities. The club will conduct a barbecue. Halle said that 100 per cent of the money raised will be donated to Lifeline Midcoast. The Boardwalk will start at 10am and run to 2pm. There will also be a barbecue, other fundraising activities and monetary donations are accepted. Meanwhile, the surf life saving season in New South Wales will officially end on Monday, with the last patrol on Anzac Day.

