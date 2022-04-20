Mid Coast medical trailblazer honoured at National Portrait Gallery

news, local-news,

A terracotta bust of a trailblazing woman who lived in the Great Lakes is on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra. Dr Joan Redshaw AM was a local paediatrician and general practitioner who practiced medicine at Nabiac from 1951, and then Tuncurry, until her death in 1994, her nephew Richard Strong explained. "Initially she practiced medicine from a surgery attached to the house at 75 Clarkson Street, Nabiac and when she moved to 1 Coral Avenue, Tuncurry continued medicine from this new address and also at Nabiac. "One could say it was a 24 hour medical service whilst she was home as all you had to do was knock on the door for medical attention," Richard said. "For many years she was the only doctor at Nabiac and Gordon Sanders was the only one at Forster." Dr Redshaw graduated from the University of Sydney in 1944. She then completed postgraduate studies in paediatrics at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. "Returning to Australia in 1948, she became the first woman ship's surgeon to be employed by the Orient line, famously performing an appendectomy on the Red Sea. On board, she met Captain Arthur Strong, whom she married in 1949," the exhibit label next to the bust reads. "A member for the Women's Advisory Board to the NSW Premier, she spent 12 years on the council of the Australian Medical Association. As president she campaigned against child marriage and female circumcision. "Her local community involvements included crisis accommodation for women affected by domestic violence, and alcoholism programs." The bust was sculpted by famous Australian sculptor Barbara Tribe. There is also a street named after her in the new suburb of Coombs in the ACT (Redshaw Street), for her services to the community of Australia. The family tradition of medicine has continued on the Mid Coast with her nephew, Dr Simon Holliday providing many years of dedicated service as a GP in Taree.

