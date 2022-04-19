sport, local-sport,

SOUTHERN United will finally play their first home game in the Coastal Premier League football competition when they meet Taree Wildcats at Boronia Park tonight (Tuesday). The game was postponed from last Thursday as the field was closed due to wet weather. United has one win from two games going into tonight while Taree has lost both outings. "Harry Ward gets his opportunity to impress in goals in first grade tonight, Ethan Perry should see game time in first grade after a long recovery from a hamstring injury, and Callum Drane comes back into reserve grade after two and a bit weeks off following a mild concussion in round one,'' coach Jonathon Newman said. Reserve grade will start at 6pm with first grade kicking off at 8pm. United was scheduled to meet Boambee in the opening round fixture on April 2, but this was transferred to a synthetic pitch at Coffs Harbour when the ground was closed. Southern United will play Port United in the round three clash at Dixie Park, Port Macquarie on Saturday.

