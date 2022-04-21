What's on in the Great Lakes

news, local-news,

Great Lakes Art Society The art society is celebrating its 40th open exhibition at the newly refurbished Forster Gallery, 34 Lake Street. The exhibition features works in a variety of categories: paintings in the popular mediums, drawing, printmaking and 3D art. The gallery is open seven days and the exhibition ends on May 1. Read more HERE April 21-23 The Australian Ocean Racing Series (AORS) is a national ocean racing series attracting competitors across a number of ocean racing disciplines including ocean skis, surf skis, stand up paddleboards, prone paddleboards and outrigger canoes. The Shaw and Partners Forster Race Weekend will host race 3 and 4 of the series over three days April 21 -23. April 22-24 2022 Stroud Show has forged ahead, now extending to a three day format and offering show goers an even bigger, better and brighter program. April 24 Coinciding with the Pacific Palms Markets, artists, studios and galleries are opening their doors to visitors for the self-drive Pacific Palms Art Trail. Enjoy the artistic talents of our local artists at your own pace, at various locations in Pacific Palms. Photographs from the Easter Sunday markets are available HERE April 25 Anzac Day will be marked by dawn and main services across the Great Lakes. More details HERE April 28 MidCoast Council is inviting the community to plant trees in a Forster reserve on Thursday, April 28 to help local endangered species. Commencing at 2pm, more than 300 trees and shrubs will be planted in Zamia Place Reserve near The Grange at Forster. Full story HERE

