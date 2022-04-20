Anzac Day services in the Great Lakes

news, local-news,

Forster-Tuncurry RSL Sub-branch will conduct dawn and main Anzac Day services at the Lone Pine Memorial Park at Tuncurry. The dawn service commences at 6am and will be followed by breakfast at Club Forster for sub-branch members. The Anzac Day march will form up in Parkes Street, Tuncurry at 10.15am to step off at 10.30 and proceed along Manning Street to the Lone Pine memorial for the commemorative service at 11am.

