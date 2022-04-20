Anzac Day services in the Great Lakes
Forster-Tuncurry RSL Sub-branch will conduct dawn and main Anzac Day services at the Lone Pine Memorial Park at Tuncurry.
The dawn service commences at 6am and will be followed by breakfast at Club Forster for sub-branch members.
The Anzac Day march will form up in Parkes Street, Tuncurry at 10.15am to step off at 10.30 and proceed along Manning Street to the Lone Pine memorial for the commemorative service at 11am.
Dawn services:
- Nabiac - Nabiac Memorial Hall - 6am - 6:30am
- Hallidays Point/Black Head - Black Head Ocean Baths - 5:30am - 7:30am
- Tea Gardens - Anzac Park, Tea Gardens - 6am - 6:30am
Main services
- Nabiac - Assemble on Clarkson Street in front of the school at 10:15am - Main service to begin at 10:30am
- Tea Gardens - Anzac Park, Tea Gardens - 10:30am - noon
