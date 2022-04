Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines? The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything"), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law ("Cold Mountain," "The Talented Mr. Ripley"), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp served as executive producers. This is a film that is sure to entertain. You can see showtimes by visiting m.greatlakescinemas.com.au.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now showing

Essica Williams as Eulalie Lally Hicks and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.