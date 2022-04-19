news, local-news,

WOMEN ruled the waves in Pacific Palms Surf Club's Pacific Palms Real Estate Rock-to-Rock 1.5km ocean swim and 600m mini rock swim conducted on Sunday. This was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns along with poor water quality last year. Olympic triathlon representative Emma Jeffcoat from Collaroy won both events. Jeffcoat, who contested the women's race and the mixed triathlon relay at the Tokyo Olympics last year, clocked 20.25 to win the rock to rock from Newcastle's Lani Walker, who completed the journey in 20.41. Izacc Boag from Black Head was the best of the locals, finishing third in 22.19. There were 160 starters in the rock to rock. The mini rock was a family affair, with Emma winning in 7.20 from Will Jeffcoat, whose time was 7.50. Kody Burrows was third in 8.16. A field of 96 faced the starter for the mini rock. Pacific Palms Surf Club vice president Paul Martin said swimmers had to negotiate a testing shore dump, although conditions out wide were reasonably calm. He added that the 250 entrants all up compares favourably with other years. "The most we've had is 290, so we were on average this year,'' he explained. A large contingent of swimmers came from Sydney, Newcastle and the Central Coast with a sprinkling of locals. Mr Martin hopes the event will again be held annually from now on. "We'll look at making a few improvements next year - have a barbecue running and get a coffee van in,'' he said.

