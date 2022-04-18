Pacific Palms Markets prove popular on Easter Sunday

news, local-news,

It was perfect weather on Easter Sunday for locals and holiday visitors alike attending the Pacific Palm Easter Markets at Elizabeth Beach. Pacific Palm Community Markets are usually held on the last Sunday of the month, and will next be held on Sunday April 24. The popular markets have around 80 stalls showcasing quality handmade, home grown and home baked products from around the Barrington Coast region and beyond. Sample some of the food from around the globe including organic vegetarian curries, Asian noodles and Aussie style barbecues. See the colourful stalls including eco and fair trade products, jewellery, art, craft, clothes, plants, fruit and veg, and body products. A jumping castle and pony rides keep the children entertained whilst you can enjoy an organic coffee and cake on the alfresco deck.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/d9686ed5-a5c1-4446-be9e-6e71c194db5e.JPG/r0_87_2992_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg