The Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast's Giant Book Fair held at Tuncurry over the Easter long weekend was a huge success. Open from Thursday afternoon to Monday, so many people went through the event raised $8000 for the club. "We're very pleased with the response and the support we've had from the community," said Barry Levick, Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast secretary and incoming president. "We had tremendous support. We need to give thanks to our club members. There were a lot of club members every day supporting the Book Fair and assisting." The money raised from the Book Fair goes toward Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast's projects for the community.

