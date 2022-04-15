news, local-news,

A dedicated storage room to house vital equipment at the Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club will mean quicker rescue and response times. A $138,458 boost from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund will also see a realignment of the external stairs and a makeover for the club entry and foyer, to make the venue's auditorium, kitchen and meetings rooms more accessible. Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club president Jerrad Allen said the improvements to the foyer will make sure the club is a sought after venue for functions, and the storeroom will mean they are always rescue-ready. "As the only agency for aquatic emergencies in our area, this will greatly enhance response times and efficiency when called to any incidents," Mr Allen said. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole was in Pacific Palms to make the funding announcement. "Our surf life savers do a fantastic job patrolling our beaches, they give up their time and put in a tremendous effort and I'm incredibly proud that we are supporting them given their support for our community," Mr Toole said. Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the funding boost would benefit beachgoers who enjoy the popular stretch of sand at Elizabeth Beach, which is home to local nippers and ocean swim events. "This funding will help to construct a dedicated storage room for flotation devices, jet skis and radios, which will mean our life-savers can access what they need quickly, and respond faster in emergencies," Mr Bromhead said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/04fc1fb8-c1df-4a5e-8a88-552557368c31.jpeg/r0_248_4032_2526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg