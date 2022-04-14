news, local-news,

MidCoast Council is inviting the community to plant trees in a Forster reserve on Thursday, April 28 to help local endangered species. Commencing at 2pm, more than 300 trees and shrubs will be planted in Zamia Place Reserve near The Grange at Forster. Forster's southern urban area, including council reserves and bushland on private land, are important for a wide variety of endangered species including squirrel gliders, masked and powerful owls, MidCoast Council's natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said. "A number of these reserves were affected by bushfires in 2019 and the project aims to connect these areas with other suitable habitat to aid in the conservation of local biodiversity. "These plants can be utilised as an important foraging and nesting resource for native wildlife as they mature." Council's Forster reserves undergo extensive bush regeneration works throughout the year and have also seen recent projects such as the installation of nesting boxes and a fauna crossing on The Southern Parkway. "This event is an extension of the hard work already being undertaken and a chance for the community to get involved and help protect our local wildlife," Mr Tuckerman said. The tree planting event is free and open to all ages and an afternoon tea will be provided. Attendees must wear enclosed shoes in order to participate. To take part in this day, register at environment@midcoast.nsw.gov.au. Bookings are essential. Improvements on council reserves are supported by council's environmental levy. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/f9878e08-cec4-44ee-b267-a094f584a998.JPG/r6_0_1916_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg