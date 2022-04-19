sport, local-sport,

OCEAN ski racing returns to the Barrington Coast this weekend for Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week. Two big paddling races are on the agenda, the Nine Mile and the Forster Ocean Classic. In its second year, Forster's three-day paddle fest from April 21 to 23, is round three of the national Shaw and Partners Australian Ocean Racing Series. Forster will draw more than 200 competitors from around Australia - men and women aged as young as 15 through to 70+ with one thing in common, a love of paddling. They'll compete on ocean skis, paddleboards, canoes and SUPS to tackle the seas off Forster in two challenging races, all vying for their slice of the massive $25,000 prize pool. Racing begins Friday with the field racing their craft in the 1pm Nine Mile between Black Head and Forster Beach*. They'll back up Saturday at 1pm to prove their stamina and skill facing the big one - the Forster Ocean Classic, a 20km enduro between Elizabeth and Forster Beach*. Entries are open now at oceanpaddler.com. Most of the field are everyday training buddies, teens having a red-hot go, mums keeping fit and old sea dogs who just love paddling. But the start-list also brims with the legends of the ocean: past and present Olympians, current kayakers, canoeists and surf lifesavers, board paddlers, ironmen and ironwomen, all keen to take the silverware Gold Coast's Tom Norton won both races in last year's inaugural event, with Cory Hill and Michael Booth also making the podium. In the women's field, Georgia Laird took gold in the Nine Mile and the Central Coast's Jemma Smith won the 20km Forster Ocean Classic. They all return to Forster in 2022. In the men's field, Norton and Hill, in particular, will be looking to put points on the board after being struck by COVID and illness for round two of the series. Forster's defending champion, Norton seems well fit, after making the final of the Open Ski title at the recent National Surf Lifesaving Championship at North Kirra. Another to watch will be 50-year-old Jim Walker, who despite being more than twice the age of many of the young field at nationals, made the open ski final and white-washed many in the race to come home an incredible fourth. "It was a gold medal finish for me," exclaimed an elated Walker as he crossed the finish line at Kirra beach last Sunday (April 10). "Ski paddling is my life, I just love it and to come in fourth, well that's gold for me." Walker brings his enthusiasm to Forster and his creds, and goes into the race leading the over 50 men's category after winning his age class in the opening two Ocean Paddler rounds. He'll face some strong paddlers - and big personalities - including Bruce "Hoppo" Hopkins of Bondi Rescue fame and paddling legend, Tommy Woodriff. The Newport Surf Lifesaving Club paddling contingent are on a racing high after winning the open ski relay at nationals. Luke Morrison and Greg Tobin were part of the winning outfit, with Morrison currently leading the Ocean Paddler leader board, and Tobin 4th. Mitch Trim is another Newport star, and there's a family of teens - the Morris brothers Zach, Jake and Mitchell also in the front-end chase. In the women's category, Laird and Smith are back on the Forster grid, with the in-form Danielle McKenzie their greatest concern. DMack leads the Ocean Paddler championship after dominating the first two rounds of competition, and proving her talent winning the women's open ski title at nationals on April 10.

