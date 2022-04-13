news, local-news,

A woman has praised the quick acts of a ride attendant at the Royal Easter Show, after a child's harness came undone. Melissa Rubio, who is based in Sydney with her partner and her daughter, had spent the day at the Easter Show before heading to the "Free Fall" ride. She said the ride attendant diligently seated and secured all children over a period of about ten minutes or so. READ MORE: "I was standing close to the attendant, so I saw everything," Ms Rubio said. "She checked my daughter three or four times. All the kids' harnesses were on, she did her job." As the ride rose into the air, Ms Rubio and her partner heard a loud metallic sound. "The attendant immediately pressed the button and stopped the ride," Ms Rubio said. "The kids were about a metre and a half up - then we noticed the little boy's harness was up. "The attendant was only a young girl and I don't know if I would have reacted that quickly at her age, I take my hat off to her. "There was no panic in any of the kids. "If it had gone the whole way up we would have been in serious trouble." Ms Rubio said she was motivated to speak out after she had noticed people blasting the young attendant online. "I can't fault her," she said. "My only child was on there, I would be the first to speak up if there was any form of negligence. "Each and every single kid had their harness checked. "I genuinely believe it was a mechanical issue." A teenage boy has been charged and others remain at large after another boy was stabbed to death in front of witnesses during a brawl at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Police believe more suspects were involved in what they described as a senseless and tragic targeted attack, involving two groups of teens. A strike force has been established to investigate, with members of the Homicide Squad and Auburn detectives involved. Yesterday, the Sydney Royal Easter Show advised ticket holders could get a refund following the closure of the carnival rides or could use the tickets on an alternative day.

