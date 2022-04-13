Mobile collection points for expired flares

news, local-news,

Boaties can dispose of their expired flares at one of two mobile collection points on April 22. The Transport for NSW (TfNSW) program offers convenient and free disposal of marine flares that have reached expiry. Flares contain hazardous materials that must be disposed of correctly. For MidCoast boaties, the mobile collection points will be at two locations: Marine flares are used in boating emergencies. Flares are a signal for help and to assist with establishing a vessel's location. Most flares have a use-by date of three years from manufacture. Penalties apply where flares are not replaced within their expiry period. It is also an offence to set off flares except in the case of an emergency. "Flares cannot be placed in any waste bin. Many people think they can, but flares are highly flammable and can be dangerous to the collectors," explained David Rees, MidCoast Council's waste services manager. "They can cause fire and damage to property, and they're hazardous for the environment if they end up in our landfills." Local boat owners should regularly inspect their onboard flares, check the expiry dates and take advantage of the TfNSW mobile collection program. For more information and to view collection locations, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/flares. The marine flares collection will also be returning to the MidCoast region in June 2022. If you are looking to dispose of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) visit www.beacons.amsa.gov.au. MidCoast Community Recycling and Waste Management Centres offer free disposal of expired fire extinguishers. To find out more about free disposal of household problem waste visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or www.epa.nsw.gov.au.

