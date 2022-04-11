Man airlifted to Newcastle following two vehicle accident

news, local-news,

A man in his 20s has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a serious condition this evening, Monday, April 11 following a two vehicle accident on The Lakes Way. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene just after 4pm to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics following reports of a serious motor vehicle at Darawank. A 25-year-old man was stabilise by paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team before being flown to Newcastle. He suffered serious multiple injuries. No further details area available.

