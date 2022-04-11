sport, local-sport,

THE euphoria of two opening-round wins very quickly evaporated as Southern united took on the reigning coastal Premier League champions Coffs Harbour united in slightly damp conditions at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium on Saturday. In both grades it became apparent from very early on that the Ospreys were in for a very physical contest with a highly organised and very fast opponent. Southern United's first grade side, still buoyant from their win in round one, took on last year's undefeated premiers Coffs City United Lions with a slightly re-shuffled lineup that saw Graeme Pearson, Blake Harrison and Nathan Hoffman make their debuts for the club. For the first 30 minutes Southern united matched it well with a very solid Coffs United outfit, having a seemingly clear penalty shout denied when Roan Whiteman was felled from behind in the Lions penalty area, and then a superb strike from Harrison rattled the crossbar. However the lions were starting to find inroads into the ospreys new back four combination, and eventually the building pressure saw the referee award a penalty to the lions. Fortunately Rhys Dawes in the Ospreys goal was more than up to the task and pulled off a brilliant diving save low to his right. Unfortunately the Ospreys appeared to lose a little focus following this incident and it was not too long after that the Lions opened the scoring with a well worked goal. RELATED: On the road again This lead was doubled shortly before half time when some loose marking on a defensive corner allowed one of the Lions midfielder a free header and the Ospreys went into the break 2-0 down. There were shades of déjà vu though when the second half started, as it did not take much more than 10 minutes before the ospreys players started to show the effects of a disrupted pre-season. The Lions continually looked to spread the ball wide and behind the Ospreys wide defenders, and strong and astute runs from their midfielders exposed the ospreys goal many times over. At the same time Harrison and Flynn Parker were being drawn further and further towards the middle of the pitch which robbed the Ospreys of attacking width, leaving Roan Whiteman a sole target at the point of the Ospreys' attack. The Lions added two more to their tally as the Ospreys began to tire, but to their absolute credit they stuck to the task, and were able to stop the Lions scoring any more. "We'll learn a lot from this," Osprey's coach Jonathon Newman said. "Coffs have played together for many, many matches - this was our starting lineup's first ever match together today, so it helps a little when considering that aspect. However, and I said the same thing last week, we have to be fitter and I've put the responsibility for this on the players. Hopefully they respond!" Southern United now turns it's attention to this Thursday's first ever home fixture versus local rivals the Taree Wildcats. Taree suffered a very heavy loss to Port United on Saturday, but will certainly bring a much stronger lineup to Boronia park on Thursday night. Kick off times are 6pm reserve grade, 8pm first grade. Reserve grade WITH injury, COVID and player absences forcing a reshuffle in the starting lineup for Southern United's reserve grade side, it was clear that the changes caused the ospreys to take some time to settle into the game against a very dangerous opponent in Coffs United. New central defensive pairing of Liam Simpson and Ashton Drinkwater were under immediate pressure as Coffs United used their fast wingers to get behind the defence with accurate passes squared back to their strikers. Scoring chances for the Ospreys were quite limited, and there was a sense of inevitability when the Lions were awarded a penalty. However Harry Ward's impressive frame in the Osprey's goal must have unsettled the Lions penalty taker and he was unsuccessful with his spot kick. It was not long after that the lions did open the scoring with some good play opening up the Ospreys and giving Ward no chance. To their credit Southern United's reserve grade side were immediately back into the contest with good pressure on the lions right back forcing a catastrophic error which resulted in an own goal. Great pressure from Lochie Babbington caused the Lions right back to overhit a pass back to his keeper which was poorly directed and went straight into the back of the net. The game became an arm wrestle as the Ospreys lifted and began to exert more pressure on the lions goal . In some ways half time halted Southern United's momentum and things began to swing back towards the lions favour. Eventually the lions took advantage of this pressure and added two more goals to their lead. To their credit Southern United kept pushing forward and Xavier Robertson-Reynolds along with Tommy Elder were able to fashion some chances on the lions goal. In the end the Lions superior fitness and cohesion saw them home 3-1 winners. The game saw a pleasing return for Ethan Perry, with good performances from debutants Tommy Elder, Angus Crabbe and Jay Mallia.

