Forster members say farewell to surf club

CURRENT and past members of Forster Surf Life Saving Club were invited to ceremoniously farewell the current clubhouse structure before its demolition following the final scheduled surf patrol on Anzac Day. The redevelopment of the site will start with the erection of a 100 square metre shed on the grass area behind the current structure. Following the storage of equipment in the new shed, demolition of the current building will begin. In promoting the Forster Clubhouse Farewell, club president, John Quinn, said the catch-cry for the send-off was 'Our club is more than bricks and mortar. These walls hold generations of memories.' The event offered the current and former members an opportunity to reminisce and to honour those who have served the community through providing a safer beach environment. The4 original Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse, located on Pilot Hill headland, can be seen with the original cottages from the Pilot Station, a couple of tents and a caravan in the camping reserve behind. Photo Great Lakes Historical Society. As part of respecting those who have gone before, Quinn stated that care was being taken to store all photographs, honour boards and memorabilia prior to them being transferred to the new facility on its completion in 2023 in order that the club history can be preserved and treasured. The history of Forster Surf Life Saving Club extends back to January, 1945, when it was established as one of the first clubs formed along the Mid and Lower North Coast regions. The Forster SLSC building was originally located on Pilot Hill above the current clubhouse site. Following the collapse of the Pilot Hill edifice during a storm in the 1960', the current structure was built. Adjacent is another construction which accommodates storage for the SLSC, public amenities and a popular cafe known as 'Beach Bums', all of which will be demolished and redeveloped. As a centre of surf lifesaving in the Great Lakes for more than 50 years, the present Forster clubhouse has seen better days. "The current clubhouse is well and truly past its use-by date and is no longer fit for purpose," John Quinn said. With a $3.159 million Federal Government grant to help upgrade the surf lifesaving capabilities on Forster Beach, Quinn said that the new building and facilities would serve the needs of the community for the next 50 years. Unfortunately, the annual Dorsal Club-2-Club Ocean Swim from Cape Hawke SLSC to Forster SLSC which was to complement the clubhouse farewell last Sunday became yet another casualty of recurrent weather disruption. Respective club presidents, Gary Curtis from Cape Hawke and John Quinn from Forster determined that, due to prevailing conditions with rain creating polluted water and with dangerous wave forecasts, operating a swim was not considered safe at Forster Main Beach. Although alternate routes were considered at Cape Hawke SLSC's One Mile Beach, it was also agreed that easterly swells and wave forecasts would culminate in a high-risk environment when compounded by a falling tide. The joint announcement by the two club presidents stated that they understood the disappointment among the ocean swim fraternity but that safety considerations were paramount and that all entries would be rolled over until next year's event which is to be conducted on April 2, 2023. The Forster SLSC has also announced details of its 2022 presentation night to take place on Sunday, May 8, at the Forster Entertainment Centre with a 4.30pm start. This is an opportunity for club members to celebrate the achievements of members and the club, and to celebrate the conclusion of yet another season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/8f102d58-9457-4cbb-9161-a75f29024f16.jpg/r2_2_1060_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg