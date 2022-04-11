sport, local-sport,

THE bleak news continues for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with the rugby union club legend, Thomas Harris, on the verge of announcing his retirement from the game. A club champion of more than 200 games and a former Mid North Coast Axeman representative, the 41-year-old Harris has been an outstanding player for a decade of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby premiership. Employment with Great Lakes Windows and family responsibilities with two young children in Savanah and Brax have finally run Harris to earth, ending a marvellously long career, marked by his contributions to the club's seven premiership victories since the partition occurred in the Mid North Coast zone in 2008. Harris career was marked by courage, skill and stamina, his bravery best illustrated by his refusal to leave Peter Barclay Field during a game after being kicked in the chest and complaining of bruised ribs. He finished the game, scans later revealing Harris had two broken ribs. New club president, yet another 200-game hero, Ben Manning, was lavish in his praise of Harris declaring: "No-one will ever replace Tom. He was a great personality, a tremendously brave, versatile and most skilful player. Tom was unique." Harris' positions varied from a swift flanker to an industrious halfback with a dash of lineout forward thrown in for good measure, on one occasion winning a lineout-- despite his lack of height - and regaining his footing to weave his way through for the try. Tom's anticipated retirement leaves coach Ron McCarthy with another quandary as he attempts to piece together the puzzle of missing players, oddly enough not front rowers with versatile Neil Flanders and Mid North Coast representative loose-head Aaron Booby and perhaps even club president Ben Manning available for the front row. But a regular lineout winner of the rangy Jack Woods physique and skills would be invaluable.

