A couple of showers weren't going to deter Bulahdelah Central School students celebrating this year's National Ride2School Day. National Ride2School Day is Australia's biggest celebration of active travel and one of the best days on the school calendar. It is a day full of fun and colour where students, teachers and parents discover the joy of riding and kick-start healthy habits for the future. There was a great show of students, and we thank families for supporting this opportunity to promote physical activity and road safety awareness, a school spokesperson said. "Our National Ride2School morning, albeit a bit wet, was a success with students enjoying a piece of fruit and a play at Wade Park before riding, skating, scootering, or walking up to school."

