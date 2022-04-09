news, local-news,

The Ford Mustang carries a legendary name and has surfaced in a number of guises over the years, with the current version proving very popular. Successful Mid North Coast motoring author Joel Wakely (Legend of the 48/215, A Passion for Holden, The Passion for Muscle Cars amongst others) has a new toy. Joel loves the Mustang - he's had a few, four to be exact. His latest is a pristine black 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra. It runs an impressive 4.6 litre DOHC 32 Valve V8, pumping out 320bhp (238Kw) and 317lbs-ft of torque. Power to the road is via a five-speed manual gearbox. Company specs say the car will accelerate to 100kph in 5.6 seconds and put the 1/4 mile behind it in just 14.2 seconds. Ford claim a top speed is around 280kph. This is a truly impressive piece of kit. For more than 50 years the Mustang has won just about everything in motor sport, including the US Nascar Championships, Australian Touring Car Championships, Supercar Championships and the Bathurst 1000. In the hands of some great drivers such as: Ian Geoghegan, Allan Moffat, Niel Allen, Norm Beechey, Scott McLaughlin the legend has grown. Joel purchased the car at auction from Queensland. Previously being a Ford company car, it was issued out to super car legend Craig Lowndes for a period. Maybe a future book for Joel might be on the illustrious history of the mighty Mustang. We can only hope. Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/f8b3a877-952a-4de8-af64-91ace542c1b4.JPG/r0_260_2816_1851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg