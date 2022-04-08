BCS students crossing the country
Despite a pleasant breeze, organisers of this year's Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) cross country event for secondary students, decided to shorten the course distance.
All students who completed the course are now eligible to compete in the Manning Zone Cross Country event, which was held earlier this week.
BCS wellbeing head teacher, Warren Jones, congratulated the students who participated in the event saying they demonstrated one of the school's core values.
He also extended that thanks to the staff and students that assisted with the smooth running of this event.
Due to weather, the primary cross country was also a revised course.
Results:
- Eight years, girls and boys, Ella Kent and Riley Dixon;
- Nine years, girls and boys, Leila Hunt and Jack Bates;
- 10 years, girls and boys, Annabelle Smith and Kayden Walkinshaw
- 11 years, girls and boys, Danielle Hall and Banjo Edwards;
- 12 years girls and boys (primary) Indie Hope and Noah Whitby;
- 12 years girls (secondary), Mindy Sullivan;
- 13 years girls and boys, Ruby Whitelaw and Darcy Wilton;
- 14 years boys, Blake Matheson;
- 15 years girls and boys, Abbey Van-Veen and Flynn Guthrie;
- 16 years girls and boys, Caily Aberhart and Cobe Edwards;
- 17 years boys, Toby Dixon, and
- 18 years girls, Amber Cunningham.