HUNTER New England continues to have the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the State, with 3725 new positives recorded in the past day. Of the new cases, 1355 were identified via PCR tests, with another 2370 positives picked up by rapid antigen testing. There are 63 COVID-19 positive patients receiving care in hospitals across Hunter New England Local Health District, and four in intensive care. It comes as the State reported 24,151 positive cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 5. Across NSW, there are 1444 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 51 people in intensive care, with 18 of those requiring ventilation.

