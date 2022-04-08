BCS students learn about those wild colonial days

news, local-news,

Year 5-6 Bulahdelah Central School history lessons took on a whole new meaning when students returned to the country's early days. Two stage three classes have been studying the development of the colonies, European settlement patterns, and daily life in Australia in the early 1800s. This content was proving to be tricky to relate to young students. The aim behind Colonial Day was to promote their engagement and provide students with practical opportunities to solidify their understandings. To kick start the day, students were placed in a 'colony' and quizzed on their existing knowledge about colonial life. They then engaged in colonial games and activities, including hopscotch, skipping, marbles, jackstones, quoits and hula-hooping. Shaving-cream sheep were taken to the wool sheds and shorn. Students then analysed and wrote about various colonial artworks. Drawing the map of Australia and plotting the early colonial settlements was the next challenge set for the students followed by digging and panning for gold. Most students struck it rich - even Henry the escaped convict. The day came to an end with both colonies preparing and cooking damper to enjoy over a good old bush dance and colonial sing-along! It was fantastic seeing the two classes come together and enjoy their learning in such an innovative and engaging way.

