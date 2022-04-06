news, local-news,

A report is being prepared for the coroner after a man's body was found on One Mile Beach, Forster yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, April 5. Officers attached to the Manning-Great Lakes Police District attended the scene after the 71-year-old man's body was discovered by walkers just after 3pm. According to locals the man regularly walked and swam along the popular beach. Initial inquiries indicate the death was not suspicious, however, a post-mortem examination will be conducted later this week. Forster officer, Inspector Nick Sneddon said the man had been identified and his family notified.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/eed001f3-8b35-48eb-a13a-256ddb7ca57e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg