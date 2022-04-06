news, local-news,

Great news: The 15-year-old boy reported missing from Wingham on Sunday, March 20, has been found. Police thanked to everyone who shared the appeals for assistance. EARLIER: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from the Mid Coast region. Dylan Edwards, aged 15, was last seen at a home on Guilding Street, Wingham, on Sunday, March 20. He was reported missing to police on Wednesday, March 23. Officers attached to the Manning-Great Lakes Police District since been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts. Police say while they have received information to suggest Dylan may be staying with people he knows, he has not been sighted and there are concerns for his welfare due to his age. Dylan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm-170cm tall, with a thin build, and short dark brown hair. He is known to frequent the Central Coast area. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dylan is urged to contact Taree Police Station on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/26f21d2f-58ee-412d-9398-a31e9e9f20df.jpg/r0_223_1076_831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg