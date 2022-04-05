news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Mid-Coast region. Fifteen-year-old Dylan Edwards was last seen at a home on Guilding Street, Wingham, on Sunday, March 20. Officers attached to the Manning-Great Lakes Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts since the teen was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23. Police say while they have received information to suggest Dylan may be staying with people he knows, he has not been sighted and there are concerns for his welfare due to his age. Dylan is described as being of caucasian appearance, 170-180cm tall, with a thin build, and short dark brown hair. He is known to frequent the Central Coast area. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dylan is urged to contact Taree Police Station on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/26f21d2f-58ee-412d-9398-a31e9e9f20df.jpg/r0_223_1076_831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg