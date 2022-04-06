news, local-news,

Celebrations took place in Taree on Tuesday, April 5 with the official opening of headspace in Taree. Representatives of the Samaritans and the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (the PHN), Member for Lyne, David Gillespie, and staff of the service came together at the new office space in Pulteney Street for the opening. The office opened to clients on Thursday, March 30 for the first time. It marks the fulfillment of an election promise by Dr Gillespie before the last Federal election in 2019. Tenders to operate the service were called by the PHN in November 2020, and it was then said to be operational by mid 2021. The Samaritans won the tender to operate headspace in Taree. Samaritans community service manager, Felicity Scott said the first six months would be spent consolidating new referrals and service capacity. After that time, she says they will look at an outreach program for the Great Lakes and Gloucester. The Samaritans say they already operate outreach of Rural Young Minds, a program for youth with complex and severe mental health problems, to those locations and have done so for two years. Headspace is aimed at children and youth aged 12-25 years with mild to moderate mental health concerns. However, the service is not just about counselling. "We run what they call four core strengths of service delivery, which is mental health, physical and sexual health, alcohol and other drugs, and vocation and education support," Ms Scott said. "So we have a consortium of members that come together to provide those other inclined supports that aren't the mental health stream." Consortium members range from Taree Universities Campus, vocational colleges, the Department of Education and TAFE to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMS) and AOD (alcohol and other drugs) services run by health districts. PHN CEO, Richard Nankervis said headspace was an important new service for the region. "What we've been seeing for some time, unfortunately, is an increase in mental health issues in this community, particularly for young people," Mr Nankervis said. "It's been really worsened by a range of traumatic experiences that this community has been seeing for some time," he said. "A lot of people have found the pandemic a really anxious time, a lot of difficult pressures to deal with and that's impacted so many people in our communities and we've been seeing that across a whole range of communities. "But it's also impacted by the extra trauma of bushfires, floods, and that's been very difficult for a lot of people." Headspace is a fee-free service and people can access it by dropping into the office, or getting a referral by a GP. As well as offering one-on-one counselling, the service will also be running social groups, including a LGBTQIA+ and allies support group. They will also form a youth reference group to ensure the service stays youth friendly. Headspace is located at suite 101A, 1 Pulteney Street, Taree. Phone 6539 3440. To learn more about headspace Taree visit headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/taree. If you need help immediately contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/7d980f7a-5282-4fcc-87ab-8978b4bd6961.jpg/r10_0_3734_2104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg