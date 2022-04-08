Meet mild mannered Miles

community, your-news,

Miles is a 15-month-old dachshund cross border collie that adores human attention. His current family regretfully had to surrender him. He loves cuddles and despite his stature, the working breed side of him dictates regular walks in your neigbourhood, as he is not fond of car rides or paddling in water. Miles would prefer his new family to be around most of the time to keep him company and watch he doesn't try to sneak a snack. He has been an outdoor dog, but prefers to be inside. He is used to being around children, and will come with a collar and all vet checks. Contact the dog welfare officer to discuss Miles' price for adoption on 0490 165 148. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/67a176bf-d913-4d78-a019-cacda19bef0d_rotated_270.jpg/r0_881_3024_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg